The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has expressed the organization’s commitment to improving quality healthcare across the country.

He made this comment at the launch of a $25 million partnership between the Service and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye asserted that this agreement would support the Ghana Health Service in enhancing the quality of primary healthcare delivery at community health facilities (CHPS) and health centres.

He said, “We believe that this support is going to help us to continue to provide quality care and also enhance our patient experience through the network of practice as we march towards achieving universal health coverage.”

The Government-to-Government agreement is USAID’s largest agreement in Ghana to date, valued at $25 million over five years. This includes $18.8 million from USAID and $6.2 million from the Ghana Health Service.

During the launch ceremony, the USAID/Ghana Mission Director, Kimberly Rosen, also handed over three Yamaha motorcycles to the GHS to support community health officers in accessing hard-to-reach areas.

She said, “In addition to launching the G2G, USAID is also handing over three motorbikes to the Ghana Health Service. The foundation of the CHPS model is community outreach. However, without mobility, healthcare workers cannot get out and visit the most vulnerable households. We trust these motorcycles will be put to good use in tracking those mothers and babies who would have otherwise been left out of the health system if it were not for CHPS outreach.”

She also indicated that in the coming months, USAID would be handing over a 19-seater boat for the Ghana Health Service for use in accessing hard-to-reach communities in the Oti region.

“Over the past year, USAID has donated over 300 motorcycles, 20 vehicles, and over 3,000 electronic tablets to the GHS to enhance health service delivery for the most vulnerable. In the coming months, USAID will be handing over a 19-seater boat for the Ghana Health Service for use in accessing hard-to-reach communities in the Oti region. This is in addition to a boat we donated for use in the Volta region.”

USAID is the lead U.S. Government agency that works to end extreme global poverty and enable resilient, democratic societies to realize their potential. USAID’s activities and strategic partnerships support Ghana to advance an integrated approach to development. It promotes accountability, sustainable systems, and inclusive development.

Currently, USAID development support is about $140 million dedicated to health, economic growth and agriculture, education, and governance. This five-year agreement aligns with the Government of Ghana’s health objectives, including the Universal Health Coverage Roadmap (2020-2030).