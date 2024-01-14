The Blue Sharks of Cape Verde stunned the Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny on Sunday night.

Cape Verde seized the initiative early, capitalizing on a mistake by Richard Ofori. The Ghanaian goalkeeper parried a weak shot into the path of Jamiro Monteiro, who tapped into an empty net for the opening goal.

Ghana thought they had equalized through Majeed Ashimeru, but his long-range strike was controversially disallowed for offside after Ransford-Yeboah was adjudged to have obstructed the goalkeeper’s view.

Despite the setback, Ghana pushed for an equalizer in the second half and found it through Alexander Djiku’s towering header from a Jordan Ayew cross.

Just as both sides seemed headed for a draw, a late defensive error from Mohammed Salisu proved costly. The Ghanaian centre-back misplaced a pass, allowing Garry Rodrigues to steal the ball and tap into an empty net.

This surprising defeat leaves Ghana at the bottom of Group B, facing an uphill battle as they prepare to face Egypt in four days.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, celebrates a historic victory that sets them up for a confident start to their AFCON campaign.