The Ministry of Works and Housing has refuted claims that the sector Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye colluded with a former chief Justice to sell the official residence of the late Justice Samuel Marful-Sau.

This follows claims by Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyapong that there was a collusion between a former Chief Justice and the Sector Minister to sell the official residence of the late Justice Samuel Marful-Sau.

In a statement issued on Sunday, January 14, the Ministry said it “strongly refutes the allegation and states that there has been no such sale of the property.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the said land has not been sold as it is mischievously being alleged and remains the property of the State. The Government Redevelopment Programme (GRP) is rather a cost-effective undertaking which ultimately gives optimal benefit and ensures efficient use of government lands.”

It indicated the facts were that the current developments taking place at the official residence of the late Justice Marful-Sau formed part of the Government Redevelopment Programme (GRP).

“The GRP, which dates as far back as 1992, has since its inception, been widely implemented by successive Governments within the Greater Accra Region, specifically in Kanda. Cantonments, West Ridge and Roman Ridge. On 14th May 2018, Cabinet approved a revised scheme regarding the GRP to include other neighbourhoods such as Osu Ringway, Airport Residential Area and Labone,” it added.

The Ministry said the GRP was necessitated by the need to find residential accommodation in Accra for the ever-growing number of public and civil servants.

“The programme is underpinned by the philosophy to optimize government’s prime lands located within old run-down neighbourhoods of Acera and other major cities in the country,” it added.

The Ministry said the Programme had since positively contributed to the growth of these prime neighbourhoods, which currently serve as accommodation for a greater number of public sector workers than before.

“In tandem with the GRP, the Ministry continues to discharge its mandate to provide housing to public sector workers. Currently, the Ministry is redeveloping four (4) of such structures which sit on about three acres of land in Roman Ridge, which formerly served as official residences for a late Supreme Court Justice, an Appeals Court Judge, a Minister of State and a retired Chief Director,” it added.

