Schools and students in flood-affected communities in the Volta Region are set to benefit from a $500,000 USAID support aimed at facilitating a return to normalcy.

These schools were severely impacted during the flood crisis, with many being submerged or converted into camps to house displaced residents.

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has stated that the collaboration between Ghana and the United States has saved thousands of lives.

This follows the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams in October 2023, which led to the displacement of numerous residents in the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta Regions.

The North Tongu District of the Volta Region, particularly the town of Mepe, was the hardest hit.

Despite the floodwaters receding significantly and many residents returning to their homes, several school buildings and educational materials have been destroyed.

Some schools are still being used as temporary shelters for displaced residents who have not yet returned to their homes.

During a working visit with the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the US Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Virginia Palmer, stated that the collaboration between Ghana and the United States has yielded tremendous benefits for many in Ghana.

She added that USAID and UNICEF are working to restore teaching and learning in flood-affected areas by providing assistance to the affected schools and communities.

In his address, the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, urged parents in the affected areas to take advantage of the government’s free SHS policy and send their children to school.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, noted that several initiatives have been implemented to rebuild the affected communities and schools.

