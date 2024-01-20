The Disability Community of Ghana and its stakeholders on Sunday, 14th January 2024 congregated with Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman, Founder and CEO of the H4P Organization, for a special Thanksgiving service to commemorate its 13th Anniversary.

The heart-warming event which took place at Fire City Chapel was replete with riveting stories and life-transforming testimonies Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman through the H4P Organization had brought to the lives of many PWDs.

There were several goodwill messages from some Persons with Disability who recounted their personal experiences with Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman and attested to the incredible impact H4P had made in their lives.

Mrs Emma Wilhemina Halm Danso, fondly called Sweetness, recounted how she was brought to her breaking point several times after her diagnosis with Lupus. Having set up the Oyeman Autoimmune Foundation in 2011 to provide support for people and families living with such disorders, she expressed deep appreciation to Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman for coming through for her in so many ways especially when things appeared grim and bleak. She described him as God-sent and a true man of God.

Nana Adutwumwaa I, Tufuhemaa of Otublohum and Founder of Ghana Organization on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome spoke about how her personal experience of being disabled at one point in her life made her truly appreciate PWDs even more in spite of years of being an advocate. She congratulated Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman for his consistency over the years and for not giving up especially when funds and support were not forthcoming. She added that in as much as people did philanthropic deeds towards other vulnerable groups, not many focused on PWDs. Hence, what the H4P Organization had accomplished in 13 years is worthy of commendation.

Dede Wonder, a visually impaired mother, pointed to her appearance on the Helping Hand TV Show as her turning point because her story gave a lot of hope to other PWDs who until then remained hidden and laden with the limitations of their disability. She further commended the H4P Organization for the constant help and support she and her daughter receives under the Helping Hand Community Projects.

It was however not all talk and testimonies at the Thanksgiving service as the congregation and invited guests had occasion to jubilate and celebrate via the amazing praise and worship by Minister Jerry Charles, Eunice Mankata and the Magic Eyes Band (all Persons with Disability)

Rev. Clement Ofori , Founder of House of the Rock Ministries International in a brief sermon highlighted the dignity Bishop Charles Cofie Hackman had brought to PWDs. He prayed for more strength and wisdom for him to continue his noble feats. He cited himself as a living testimony of ability in spite of disability. Despite being wheelchair bound for more than a decade, he had braved all odds to be a family man and responsible minister of the gospel. He led the congregation to pray for strength for Bishop to continue the great deeds.

Citations were also presented to Bishop Dr. Cofie Hackman during the ceremony. Madam Sirina Mahamadu, Vice President, Ghana Federation of Disability Organization presented a citation to Bishop on behalf of the Disability Community. The citation, read by Princess Mensah, a visually impaired student in the University of Ghana, heralded Bishop and the H4P Organization as a beacon of empowerment as they have championed the belief that everyone deserves equal rights, freedoms, and opportunities to realize their fullest potential. The founder of the With God Cerebral Palsy, GHANA (CENTER OF ABILITIES), Mrs. Ellen Affam-Dadzie also presented a citation to the Bishop and H4P. She narrated her six-year partnership with H4P and marvelled that this great work had actually been ongoing for 13 years. She appreciated Bishop Dr. Cofie Hackman for his kind gesture via the Celebration of Love project in her facility, the Centre of Abilities at Winneba in November and the impact it had made.

The H4P Organization was birthed on 8th January, 2011 by the visionary, Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman, CEO of H4P with the vision to bring dignity to disability by throwing the spotlight on ability instead of disability.

The H4P Organization celebrated its 13th Anniversary on the 8th of January by making a donation to the Manna Mission Hospital. Items comprising of detergents, toiletries and provisions were donated to the Christina Hackman Wards, patients and medical staff at the Manna Hospital in Accra, Ghana, on the 8 of January 2024. Essential items were given to patients and medical personnel present. Donations were also made to the mothers and children at the Paediatric unit of the Hospital.

The H4P Organization has a lot to be thankful for having gone through a successful disability advocacy campaign these 13 years.