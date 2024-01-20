Over twenty containers around the Datus Complex School, close to the Kasoa New Market, have been gutted by fire.

According to ADO 1 Charles Naam-Were, Operations Officer, Budumburam Fire Station, the cause of the fire is not readily known, but investigations have begun into the matter.

The fire, according to fire officers, started around 1 pm on Saturday, engulfing several containers.

Meanwhile, some residents say they suspect that the fire was started by human error.

Some shop owners who lost their properties to the fire expressed shock at the incident.

” We received a call from the fire master control around 13:06 hours. Under 1 minute we left the station and we got here around 13:15 hours . When we got here, the fire was well alight. So what we do is we have to make sure we salvage to prevent the other containers that are not engulfed with the fire. So we tactically tackle the fire by preventing the other containers around so that the fire will not spread to the other containers, then from there we started fighting the fire. Then from there we realized that the fire was spreading too much so we had to call for COM-2.”

He added that despite the state of the fire, they were able to protect the other containers from burning.

He revealed that about six containers were destroyed by the fire.