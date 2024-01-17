Management of Citi FM and Citi TV has officially handed over a resettlement centre to displaced victims at Tokpo in the Shai Osudoku Municipality.

The centre is designed to accommodate approximately 280 people who were displaced due to the Akosombo dam spillage.

It would also free up classrooms which had been used by these persons for students to commence their lessons.

The resettlement centre is one of the five projects being undertaken by Citi TV and Citi FM with massive support from listeners and corporate Ghana, to provide relief to Akosombo flood victims.

During a brief commissioning ceremony on Wednesday, Samuel Attah-Mensah, the Managing Director of Citi TV and Citi FM, said he was surprised to see that parts of Accra had been significantly affected by the Akosombo dam spillage as the general focus, as projected by most people, was on the devastations caused in the Volta Region.

The Citi TV/Citi FM MD explained that the project, specifically the resettlement centre, became a reality because a young man from the area had alerted him to their need for shelter after losing their community.

“When the call came for us to visit here, the only reference on the list of media people, I must say, was Mepe. Everybody thought everything was happening in Mepe [in the Volta Region] until Umaru Sanda Amadu helped us locate this place. It was a bit of a contradiction. The reason is that nobody thought that Greater Accra was part of the mess. Everything was about Volta.”

“Now, when we came here, the idea was to donate food and relief items just to make lives better. So, on our first visit, we got here around 5 pm and began to share food and other relief materials.”

Attah-Mensah said, during the donation exercise, one gentleman approached him and complained about the current sleeping place for the people.

“So for him, if we can do anything for them, we should build shelters for them so that it can be a stop-gap measure until, eventually, they all can go back to their various places. So that recommendation is the reason we are all here today,” he stated.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Shai-Osudoku, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, expressed gratitude to Citi TV and Citi FM for the initiative. She pledged that they would take good care of the facility.

“We are most grateful, and we are going to take good care of the facility. We are so grateful,” she indicated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital