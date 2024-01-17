The Office of the Special Prosecutor has waded into the controversial contract between Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The OSP has disclosed that it has commenced a preliminary investigation into the contractual arrangements between the two entities.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor, in its half-yearly report released on December 29, 2023, explained that the investigation was at the behest of a complaint filed on December 18, 2023, by The Fourth Estate.

The complaint, according to the OSP, was represented by three journalists, including Evans Aziamor-Mensah, Adwoa Adobea-Owusu, and Manasseh Azure Awuni.

“The Office has commenced a preliminary investigation into contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (a company registered in Ghana) and Ghana Revenue Authority for the stated objective of the enhancement of revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, upstream petroleum production, and minerals and metals resources value chain.”

The OSP stressed, “The preliminary investigation is based on a complaint filed on 18 December 2023 by The Fourth Estate (a project of Media Foundation for West Africa) represented by three (3) journalists – Evans Aziamor-Mensah, Adwoa Adobea-Owusu, and Manasseh Azure Awuni. The complaint alleged possible corruption, including breaches of the Public Procurement Act, in respect of the contractual arrangements.”

The Office said it is also investigating one hundred and fifty-two (152) other cases at various levels of consideration.

“These would be publicised if the Special Prosecutor determines that they are within the mandate of the Office and that they should be moved past the preliminary investigation stage. This is a policy intended to protect the privacy of individuals and the business operations of institutions and companies, and to avoid unnecessary stigmatisation.”

Background

The Fourth Estate released an investigative piece in December 2023 indicting SML, the GRA, and the Ministry of Finance. Fourth Estate accused GRA of awarding SML a 10-year contract that accrues SML $100 million annually. It also raised concerns about alleged underhand dealings.

SML, after the report was released, debunked claims of being awarded a 10-year contract duration, insisting that it has been given a 5-year contract instead.

SML further dispelled claims that it takes $100 million annually from its contract.

The Ghana Revenue Authority, in a statement issued on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, affirmed that its board and management followed the right processes in procuring the services of SML.

SML on January 3, 2024, welcomed a directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ordering it to suspend its ongoing revenue assurance operations and allow an audit to proceed into its contract with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ministry of Finance.

The President gave the directive on January 2, 2024.

He also appointed the audit, tax, and advisory services firm, KPMG, to conduct an immediate audit of the transaction.

SML, in a statement, believed the outcome of the audit will help establish a clear and accurate picture of its operations.

