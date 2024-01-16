The newly elected parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Adentan constituency, Akosua Manu, affectionately called Kozie, has hit the ground running.

In an unprecedented gesture of goodwill and in spreading hope across the constituency, she has donated a staggering number of learning materials to the thirty-six (36) basic, junior high, and senior high schools spread across the length and breadth of the constituency.

These materials, totaling ten thousand (10,000) pieces of exercise books, ten thousand (10,000) pieces of pens, ten thousand (10,000) pieces of pencils, and an undisclosed number of calendars, were distributed to the various schools on the first and second days of school reopening.

To encourage and motivate these pupils and students, especially the girl child, to whom Akosua Manu holds a special commitment, she led the distribution of these record learning materials to the various schools.

She also mingled with the pupils and students and had hearty conversations with them.

She pledged to address their concerns subsequently, admonishing them to be passionate about their studies, since it is the only means through which they can break the poverty cycle and make meaningful impacts on their lives.

For the teachers, she equally had very engaging conversations and reassured them that as the pivot around which our educational system revolved, the NPP government would keep doing more to better their lot. Also, assuring them that in her, they have an advocate who will champion their interests and needs.

At the Frafraha Community Senior High School (FACOSH), after a durbar of students and teachers, she took turns interacting with teachers and students alike. As it was the first day at school, some parents who had come with their wards also engaged with the parliamentary candidate and expressed their gratitude for her generous gesture.

As the most likely winner in the December 2024 parliamentary elections, Ms. Akosua Manu (Kozie) represents a breath of fresh air in an otherwise stale political environment dominated by male MPs since the creation of the constituency in 2004.

It is that feminine touch of motherly care, compassion, and an in-depth understanding of the issues that plague the constituency that she hopes to bring to bear in formulating lasting solutions for the constituency. For Akosua, this is only the start of an exciting developmental relationship with Adentan.

——–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital