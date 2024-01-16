One of the scariest and most dangerous stretches of roads to travel on in Ghana, especially at night, is the Accra-Paga Highway, also known as the N10.

The stretch is crucial to the Ghanaian economy and that of the Sahelian region, yet it has been the least prioritized when it comes to paying attention to road infrastructure across the country.

A concerning issue with travelling on the N10 trunk at night is the lack of reflectors at the various police checkpoints scattered along the stretch.

Police visibility along the stretch is encouraging and has enhanced security, reducing the rampant reports of robberies that used to plague travellers. It was undoubtedly one of the most dangerous for business people, as they were often robbed of their money and other valuables.

The stretch has been relatively safe in recent times due to the police checkpoints that are mounted almost, on average, 20 kilometers apart. However, the lack of reflectors at those checkpoints makes it dangerous for travellers and drivers. It is even tumultuous for drivers who are not familiar with the stretch, as they are likely to run into some of the checkpoints due to poor visibility.

There are well over fifty checkpoints on the road, but barely a little over ten of those have enough reflectors to warn drivers a few meters away.

As if by design, these checkpoints are riddled with terrible potholes, making them even more dangerous to navigate through.

The checkpoints do not only pose a threat to travellers; they also threaten the lives of the police officers who manage them.

Sergeant Avoka Azasiyand, who was stationed at the Tano Forest Snap checkpoint, a remote area in the Ahafo Region, was shot dead by unknown assailants in July 2023.

Sergeant Salihu Hifzullar, aged 39, was also run over by a truck at a police checkpoint near Apam in the Central Region.

Concerned institutions, agencies, and benevolent individuals should rally around to donate reflectors to these police checkpoints to complement the excellent sacrifice our gallant men in uniform are making to protect citizens.

