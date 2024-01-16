The Northern Regional Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Abdul Hamid, popularly known as Alhaji Gbewaa, has been granted bail following an overnight detention by the police.

Party supporters, who had gathered at the police station, welcomed Chairman Gbewaa after his detention on Monday afternoon.

Alhaji Gbewaa allegedly assaulted the NDC Northern Regional Treasurer, Hajia Shamima Yakubu, during a party executive meeting at the regional office. Chairman Gbewaa reported to the Regional Police Headquarters in Tamale on Monday, January 15, 2024, after he was declared wanted.

Before his release, disgruntled members of the NDC in the northern region protested the arrest by locking up the party’s regional office.

Clad in red armbands, the group stormed offices at the regional headquarters with wood and padlocks.

They further issued a warning to lock down NDC offices in Tamale Central, Tamale South, Tamale North, and Sagnarigu constituencies until the Vice Chairman was released from police custody.

“If the chairman is not released immediately, no party activity will take place, as we will be closing down all party offices in Tamale.”

Arrested on January 15, the Vice Chairman faced accusations of assaulting the NDC regional treasurer, Hajia Shamima, during a regional executive meeting. The incident left the treasurer visibly injured, leading her to report to the police and seek medical care.

Meanwhile, the NDC, in a statement, condemned the attack on the northern regional party treasurer.

——-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital