Abeiku Crentsil, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ekumfi, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged his constituents to keep voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by admitting to neglecting development in the constituency.

The President explained that he had overlooked development in Ekumfi because the constituents in the 2020 general elections voted out Francis Ato Cudjoe, whom he had appointed as Deputy Minister.

During a meeting with Ekumfi’s traditional leaders at the Jubilee House, the President expressed his disappointment with the voting pattern that led to Cudjoe’s removal from Parliament.

President Akufo-Addo admitted to neglecting the area’s development due to the election results but promised to pay attention to it in the future.

Mr. Crentsil, in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, argued that the President’s comments effectively campaigned for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He also expressed his belief that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government would not develop Ekumfi, regardless of the length of tenure.

“To me, I can say that the president has more or less spoken for the people to keep on voting for the NDC. Because indeed, he knows that if the NPP is in power for whatever years, there is nothing they can offer the people of Ekumfi. He’s finished our campaign for us,” he said.

The Ekumfi MP also said that the president’s statement was unfortunate and that he was unhappy about it.

“It is a very unfortunate statement, a very, very unfortunate talk because this is my second term of being an MP for the people of Ekumfi. And indeed when you go to Ekumfi, whatever development is being done is by the NDC or NDC government by then. It is unfortunate that the NPP has been in power for the past eight years and they cannot point to one project they have done for the people of Ekumfi.”

“I think if the president is talking to the people of this country, I think he should say something comfortable. He shouldn’t say things like that. I was unhappy when I heard it.”

