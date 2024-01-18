The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has engaged some youth who locked up the party’s office in the Northern Region following the arrest of its suspended vice chairman, Alhaji Abdul Hamid.

Alhaji Abdul Hamid was arrested and released, and he has subsequently been suspended from the party for assaulting the NDC Northern Regional Treasurer, Hajia Shamima Yakubu, during a party executive meeting at the regional office last week.

In an interview with Citi News, the deputy general secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, said the party office has been reopened.

“Some of the youth did not understand the implication and import of the decision that has been taken, and so that was the reason they were reacting. We have engaged some people and explained why we took the decision and why the police came in. It has nothing to do with the NDC, and it was about the assault that had taken place. So, Tamale remains very calm, and I am told the party office has been opened, and things have normalized.”

