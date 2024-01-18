The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has temporarily suspended its parliamentary primaries in the Nhyiaeso Constituency.

This decision comes in response to an interlocutory injunction filed by one of the aspirants, leading to the postponement of the election.

During its National Executive Committee meeting held on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the party also disqualified an aspirant in the Bimbilla constituency, leaving the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, to go unopposed.

Lydia Seyram Alhassan is also running unopposed in Ayawaso West-Wuogon after the party’s former constituency youth organizer, Owusu Amankwah, had his appeal rejected.

Some thirty other aspirants are also going unopposed in the NPP’s January 27 parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the party has representation.

