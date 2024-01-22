Some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asene Manso Akroso Constituency in the Eastern Region are threatening to allow Alex Owusu Adjei, one of the parliamentary aspirants, to contest as an independent candidate in the general elections if the leadership of the party does not reconsider the change in venue for the voting.

The supporters argue that the NPP in the constituency has peacefully held all previous elections at the Akroso Presby school over the years.

They allege that the new venue at Akim Batabi, publicized by the regional elections’ committee, is only a ploy to favour the incumbent MP, who resides a few meters away from the new venue.

The supporters, clad in red and black apparel, poured onto the streets to register their displeasure over the change in the voting centre.

They indicated their willingness to push for their candidate, Alex Owusu Adjei, to contest the Asene Manso Akroso Constituency seat as an independent candidate if the constituency and regional executives of the party do not rescind their decision.

“We have seen on the platform that the venue has changed to Batabi. Our problem is that the venue is close to the MP’s house. We believe that the MP has an interest, which is why the venue has changed. We don’t want intimidation; it is becoming too much. The executives have been campaigning for the incumbent. We cannot go there to cast our votes; we will let Alex Owusu Agyei contest as an independent candidate,” they warned.

