The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has revealed that the Chiefs and residents of the Ashanti region are calling for Energy Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh to be chosen as the running mate to NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Assafuah emphasized that the people of the Ashanti region view the Bawumia-Opoku Prempeh ticket as crucial for the NPP to break the eight-year cycle and secure victory in the elections.

“The people of the Ashanti region said they want to see Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the President of the Republic of Ghana and they also said that the ticket that is going to give us that victory is a ticket that includes Mathew Opoku Prempeh,” Assafuah said on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, January 31.

He further added that the Chiefs and residents of the Ashanti region are united in their preference for the Bawumia-NAPO ticket, viewing it as the key to success in the 2024 elections.

“The people of Ashanti region and the Chiefs, are all telling us that they want that ticket, the Bawumia and NAPO ticket and that ticket is going to give us victory in 2024.”

While Dr. Bawumia has yet to announce his running mate for the December polls, some analysts have predicted that Opoku Prempeh and Joseph Osei Owusu are considered likely choices.

Others have also tipped the Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare or Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekulful as possible running mates.

