The MFR Certification Committee has awarded Bayport Ghana the GOLD level of achievement in terms of client protection.

The GOLD level is the highest level of achievement and signifies that Bayport meets the most rigorous standards of Client Protection found in the Universal Standards for Social and Environmental Performance Management.

MFR is a global rating agency specializing in inclusive and sustainable finance.

It provides independent assessments, certifications, and high-quality information with the aim of increasing transparency, facilitating investments, and promoting responsible industry practices globally.