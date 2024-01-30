The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding the removal of Isaac Darko, the Municipal Electoral Officer for Nandom, following his public declaration of allegiance to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the NPP Parliamentary primary in the Nandom Constituency.

Isaac Darko admitted to his party affiliation over the weekend while overseeing the NPP primary in the Nandom Constituency, raising concerns about his impartiality in the electoral process.

In an interview with Citi News’ Elizabeth Ocansey, Osman Ayariga, the Deputy National Youth Organizer of the NDC, expressed the party’s dissatisfaction and announced their intention to address the perceived bias within the electoral commission.

“For the electoral director to say, he is a member of the NPP and we all know that they are expected to be independent and neutral. We state our position clearly that Mr. Isaac Akoto Darko must go and he must not continue to be in that office as the Municipal Electoral Director Officer for Nandom.”

Ayariga emphasized the party’s commitment to pursuing official channels to rectify the situation, stating, “We shall petition through the electoral commission to take out especially Mr. Isaac Akoto Darko as the Municipal Director of the electoral commission, and not only would we rest at Mr. Akoto Darko but we will make sure we fish out all other NPP members.”

