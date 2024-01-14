The foreign secretary is now asked about US election frontrunner Donald Trump – and Laura brings up some previous unflattering comments from Cameron.

The foreign secretary says the UK has to work with “whoever the United States chooses as its president”, adding that he had a very good relationship with Trump’s predecessor as president, Barack Obama.

Cameron adds that “you can have disagreements” – but that we have to make that relationship work, saying it is “vital” in keeping the UK safe.

