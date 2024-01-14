The bodyguard of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, who died in the gory accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway has been buried.

Fuseni Mumuni who has served as a close protection officer to the second lady for over 5 years met his untimely death on Saturday, January 13.

The incident occurred when a commercial vehicle collided with one of the vehicles in the Second Lady’s convoy as they were returning from Bonwire in the Ashanti region.

Mrs Bawumia and officials from the office of the Vice President on Sunday thronged the Madina Muslim cemetery to bid him farewell.

The Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku joined the many officials to bid Fuseni Mumuni farewell

Mr Auwku told Citi News in an interview “This is one of the strong patriots that I know. This is somebody who on any day when there is a call to duty, he is present and he makes himself available and he supports. He died in the line of duty.”

To the family, he noted “The loss is irreplaceable but may this God who keeps the orphans, the widows and the poor comforted, comfort them. And we pray for the repose of our brother’s soul.”

Meanwhile, investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash but the 8 victims who suffered varying degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A statement by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) stated that the rescue team, led by STNO II Odjer Jonathan, arrived at the crash scene at 13:12 hours on Saturday to find a collision involving a Toyota Land Cruiser (GC-9094-21), Toyota Land Cruiser (VR-2105-15), Mercedes Benz C180 (NR-1977-18), and a Benz Sprinter (GE-7256-14).

The Mercedes Benz Sprinter and Benz C180 suffered significant damage to their engine compartments and windshields, while the rear of the Toyota Land Cruiser (GC-9094-21) was partially damaged, along with the Toyota Land Cruiser (VR- 2105-15).

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x