Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) widely recognized as Chairman Wontumi, has led a delegation of prominent party members to the Manhyia Palace.

The purpose of their visit is to engage with the Kumasi Traditional Council to address concerns stemming from alleged disparaging comments attributed to Chairman Wontumi.

Accompanying Chairman Wontumi is esteemed figures, including Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, Chieftaincy Minister Asamoah Boateng, Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, National Chairman of the NPP Stephen Ntim, NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, NPP National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye, NPP National Treasurer Dr. Charles Dwamena, and various other NPP regional executives.

The outcome of the meeting with the traditional council holds potential significance for Chairman Wontumi, whose alleged derogatory remarks against the Asantehene prompted the Kumasi Traditional Council to seek clarification.

This second-highest decision-making body within the Asante Kingdom, comprising traditional leaders, subsequently issued a directive for Chairman Wontumi to appear before them.

The genesis of this development traces back to an altercation between Chairman Wontumi and the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Dua, during the recent vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Ashanti region.

The Kumasi Traditional Council, on Thursday, January 22, 2024, directed the NPP, represented by General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, to produce Chairman Wontumi for a hearing.