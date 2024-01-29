Legendary singer-songwriter, Joni Mitchel will be making her debut performance at this year’s Grammy Awards on February 4

She was nominated for the Best Folk Album award, which is a manifestation of her enduring talent.

Mitchell has won nine Grammys before and received a lifetime achievement award in 2002. She had a life-threatening brain aneurysm in 2015, and after a long and difficult recovery, she has recently returned to performing with great success.

In June, she played her first headlining show in over two decades after re-learning how to walk, talk, and play the guitar.

Billed as a “Joni Jam”, Mitchell performed for nearly three hours and was accompanied by famous admirers like Annie Lennox, Marcus Mumford and Brandi Carlile.

In 2002, when collecting her lifetime award at the Grammys, she was described as “one of the most important female recording artists of the rock era” and “a powerful influence on all artists who embrace diversity, imagination and integrity.”

Over the years she has been nominated for 18 Grammy awards.

But in 2022 she said she believed her music did not get the recognition it deserved in the 1970s due to music industry sexism.

In an interview with Sir Elton John, she said people thought her music was “too intimate” and “upset the male singer-songwriters. They’d go, ‘Oh no. Do we have to bare our souls like this now?'”

Other artists who will perform on stage at the 66th Grammy Awards include Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Olivia Rodrigo. SZA is leading the 2024 Grammy nominations, with nine.

Victoria Monét has received seven nominations, and Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are up for six awards each.

Swift has broken a Grammy record with her nomination for Song of the Year as she is the first songwriter to score seven nominations in the category – overtaking Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, who have six each.