Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Interior has recommended compensation for residents of Ashaiman brutalized by the military in March 2023.

The brutal incident took place on March 7, 2023, following the death of a soldier in the area. The attack on civilians in Ashaiman sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

In a report issued on Friday, the committee indicated that following the evidence adduced and the legal framework concerning the event “persons brutalised by the military in Ashaiman on 7th March 2023, who sustained various degrees of injury should be promptly and adequately compensated by the state.”

“The compensation must be extended to cover those persons whose properties were destroyed in the course of the military swoop.”

The committee unequivocally condemned the use of excessive force against civilians, stating its “hate for any form of torturous handling of civilians by the military and other security agencies.”

The committee further urged the Ghana Armed Forces leadership to educate personnel on “the legal demands and consequences of such acts.”

Attached is the full report by the Interior and Defence Committee of Parliament

