Some residents in the North Tongu and Central Tongu Districts in the Volta Region are on the verge of being cut off from commercial and economic activities following the collapse of a steel bridge linking Adidome and Juapong.

The incident happened on Thursday night after a truck loaded with salt attempted to use the bridge, resulting in its collapse.

Although vehicles that ply the road have been warned about the weak steel bridge, some heavy trucks still use that stretch, further weakening it.

An assembly member for the Mafi Dove electoral area, who spoke to Citi News after the incident, says that although a signpost has been erected, it is rather small and invisible to drivers.

“This articulated truck was loaded with salt, and when it got there, the bridge collapsed, and the truck fell into it, and vehicles can no longer use the bridge, and they have to use an alternative route. There is a signpost warning drivers, but it is too small, and it remained so for a long time.”

