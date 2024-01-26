Celebrated Dancehall/Reggae artist, Stonebwoy, is set to release his first single of 2024 titled ‘Believe In Africa’.

The song will be released during the Africa Prosperity Champions Awards on Friday, January 26 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, starting at 6 pm.

The Africa Prosperity Champions Awards was established to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of distinguished Africans across various sectors, aligned with the Africa Prosperity Agenda.

Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, has been putting the African music scene on the map with his international tours, noteworthy collaborations, albums, and singles since 2012.

In 2023, he released one of the biggest albums ever in Africa, 5th Dimension, which almost earned him a Grammy nomination.

He has collaborated with several international artists such as Keri Wilson, Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Burna Boy, Alpha Blondie, and many more.

Stonebwoy’s musical expertise has earned him several awards, including the Best International Act: Africa at the BET Awards, Artist of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards, and two Billboard plaques.