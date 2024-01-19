The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, is urging the government to promptly release funds to senior high schools that are currently grappling with financial challenges.

This call comes in light of the government’s failure to fulfill its commitment made a year ago by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who pledged free tablets and the installation of free Wi-Fi in senior high schools as part of the ongoing digitization agenda.

Speaking to Citi News, Nortsu-Kotoe emphasized the urgency of funding these institutions, citing congestion in schools due to stalled projects.

“It is about life in the senior high schools these days, where heads are finding it difficult to run the schools because money is not made available to them. Therefore, the government should wake up and send money to the schools.”

“Funding is a very big problem. If you go to the various schools, there is congestion because a lot of projects have stalled, and there are no funds for the projects to be completed. Therefore, there is a need for the government to step up.”

