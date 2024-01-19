The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has condemned the recent shooting incident in his constituency in the Upper East Region.

Unknown gunmen fired into a group of people at the community centre on Wednesday, resulting in the death of two persons, while four others were injured.

Residents are reported to have fled the area for fear of their lives.

In an interview with Citi News, Mahama Ayariga called on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to intervene.

“It is most unfortunate that we recorded this gun violence, resulting in two deaths and the injury of several people. These developments are regrettable, and I condemn them in no uncertain terms. We continue to call on the office of the Ashanti Hene, Otumfuo, to mediate.”

