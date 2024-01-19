The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed parliamentary primaries in the Odododiodio constituency indefinitely due to a court injunction obtained by a disqualified candidate.

In a statement dated January 17, 2024, the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, announced the temporary halt of all activities related to the primaries in the constituency.

The disqualified candidate challenged the decision to prevent him from contesting in the primary, and the court granted an interlocutory injunction restraining the NDC from holding the election until the matter was resolved.

The NDC explained that the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party during a meeting on January 16, 2024, decided to postpone the election indefinitely.

The party also urged all branch and constituency executives to maintain peace and harmony until further notice.

The NDC has apologized for any inconvenience caused by the postponement and has promised members to communicate a new date for the conduct of the primaries when fixed.

Background

The Functional Executive Committee of the NDC in November 2023 disqualified Michael Nii Yarboi Annan from contesting in the parliamentary election in the Odododiodioo Constituency.

The NDC, in a report issued last year, explained that findings made by the special committee established by the Functional Executive Committee of the party justified the disqualification of Mr. Annan from contesting the party’s parliamentary primary in the Odododiodoo Constituency.

According to the party, considering the evidence presented, the special committee was unable to endorse Mr. Annan’s qualification to contest the parliamentary primaries in the Odododiodoo constituency based on Article 41(8)(b) of the NDC Constitution, which stipulates that, “a member must be an active member of the party at the constituency level for the four years immediately preceding the date of filing nominations.”

