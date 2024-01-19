Citi News has gathered that veteran Ghanaian actor Vincent McCauley has passed away.

According to reports, Mr McCauley passed away on Thursday evening.

The cause of death is yet to be established.

Mr McCauley was popularly known for his role in TV series, “Things We Do For Love” where he played the role of Max and YOLO.

Other TV series he starred in include “Games People Play”, “Fortune Island”, “Office Palava”, “Living With Trisha: House of Secrets” and “The Idiot and I”.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital