The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rescheduled its parliamentary primary in the Odododiodioo constituency to January 21, 2024.

This follows the dismissal of the application for an interlocutory injunction obtained by a disqualified candidate, which had led the party to postpone the election indefinitely earlier.

Fifi Fiavi Kwettey, General Secretary of the NDC, in a statement issued on Friday, said on January 19, “an Accra High Court dismissed an application for an interlocutory injunction, as a result, the party is resuming processes leading up to the conduct of the parliamentary election in Odododiodioo.”

“The primaries at Ododioioo have consequently been rescheduled for Sunday 21st January 2024.”

Background

The Functional Executive Committee of the NDC, in November 2023, disqualified Michael Nii Yarboi Annan from contesting in the parliamentary election in the Odododiodioo Constituency.

The NDC, in a report issued last year, explained that findings made by the special committee established by the Functional Executive Committee of the party justified the disqualification of Mr. Annan from contesting the party’s parliamentary primary in the Odododiodoo Constituency.

According to the party, considering the evidence presented, the special committee was unable to endorse Mr Annan’s qualification to contest the parliamentary primaries in the Odododiodoo constituency based on Article 41(8)(b) of the NDC Constitution, which stipulates that, “a member must be an active member of the party at the constituency level for the four years immediately preceding the date of filing nominations.”

The party postponed the primary in the Odododiodioo constituency indefinitely due to a court injunction obtained by the disqualified candidate.

But following the dismissal of the court, the party now has given clearance for the primary to come off.

