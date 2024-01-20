As part of efforts to strengthen partnerships ahead of the 2024 elections, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has paid a courtesy call on the management of Citi FM and Citi TV in Accra.

The visit was aimed at exploring ways the organisations could collaborate for greater impacts across the country.

Speaking during the visit on Friday, Chairperson of the NCCE, Kathleen Addy stressed the criticality of the commission’s work this year, particularly in engaging citizens.

She further touted Citi FM/Citi TV as credible organisations which have over the years helped the commission’s work and could continue to do this, especially in this election year.

Ms Addy stressed that the platforms were powerful, for which reason collaborating with them could lead to the attainment of its set goals and targets.

“As part of relationship building and partnership building, the NCCE is paying a courtesy call on a longstanding and beloved partner Citi FM/Citi TV, and we are here today to introduce ourselves again and also to explore how to deepen partnerships, how to deepen our collaborations, particularly in this election year when we know

that there is so much work to do, there is a lot that we need to get citizens of Ghana to understand.”

“Citi is one of the most credible media houses in the country today, and we feel privileged for this opportunity to partner with them. The platform is strong, is powerful. It goes everywhere, and we are looking forward to mutually beneficial collaborations that will bring basically how to be a good citizenship home to the ordinary Ghanaian,” she stated.

The NCCE Chairperson said the commission was considering parliamentary debates, presidential debates, youth activist programmes, Inter Party Dialogue Committees (IPDCs) among other things for this year.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Citi FM/ Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah thanked NCCE for the visit and said that the collaboration would help educate Ghanaians on the mandate of the NCCE and bring them up to speed on the things they are to know as citizens ahead of the polls.

“Collaboration will help channel a lot of the things we should know as a nation. People are not hearing enough,” he stated.

Bernard Avle, General Manager of Citi FM/Citi TV welcomed the invitation for partnership, admitting that this year was a crucial one because of the polls.

He also indicated that the NCCE was a credible constitutional body that was pivotal in the coverage of elections.

He therefore stated that the organisations would look forward to such partnerships to ensure that all and sundry were reached and Ghanaians were well impacted.

“2024 for us as a media house is an important year because apart from the regular functions, elections are very important for us. We see the NCCE as a critical partner in an issue-based coverage of elections. The NCCE has collaborated with us in the past parliamentary debates where we have gone to the grounds to engage the issues in a bottom-top approach, and we are looking forward to collaborating in those areas as well. We also know that the NCCE is a national organisation with over 1700 staff in all the districts. So it will be very helpful for us in our coverage of the districts and constituencies.”

“So we welcome the invitation to partner. We consider you as one of the credible constitutional bodies that has been very consistent…The tenets of journalism teach us that our first loyalty is to citizens, and your first loyalty is to help citizens. So in that sense, we have a mutual meet. So we are thankful to you and your team for visiting, and we are looking forward to ironing out the specific details of the partnerships,” he stated.

