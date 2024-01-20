The General Secretary of the Opposition National Democratic Congress, Fifi Fiave Kwetey, has debunked allegations of promoting tribalism between the Ashantis and the Ewes. According to him, it is a misrepresentation intended to tarnish his image.

Kwetey accused the governing New Patriotic Party of distorting his statement during a retreat in January 2023.

This comes after a video circulating on social media that appeared to show him making divisive remarks about Ashantis and Ewes during the retreat.

However, in a statement released on Friday, January 19, 2024, Kwetey claimed that the quoted remarks accompanying the video were incorrect and that his statements had been misinterpreted.

He explained that he urged the people of the Volta Region to perceive the NDC Party as a unifying force, drawing parallels with political loyalty in the United States. He also emphasized that the NDC is not just a party, but also a family.

Kwetey blamed the NPP for adopting divisive strategies involving religion and tribal politics, which he described as a deliberate attempt to manipulate public perception and tarnish his reputation.

He thus urged Ghanaians to disregard the desperation of the NPP and treat such publications with disdain.

Read full statement

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x