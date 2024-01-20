Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempter, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, has commended Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for purchasing her a voice-restoring drug after the marathon.

To surpass the existing 105 hours set by an Indian in 2012, Afua Asantewaa endured a five-day singing marathon that commenced at midnight on Sunday, December 24 and concluded at 7:00 am on December 29.

At the time of ending her record attempt, the young woman had sung for five days, six hours, and 55 minutes.

During the marathon, she was hailed by many despite the many setbacks she encountered both on stage and off stage.

She pushed harder until her dream grew and made the world develop a deep love for her across all sectors not excluding the corporate world.

Along the line, she lost her voice. Dr Bawumia ordered a drug to restore her lost voice during the record attempt. Unfortunately, the drug arrived after she had ended her attempt.

Even though Afua had completed the marathon before the arrival of the drug, she still appreciated the effort of Dr. Bawumia.

In a post she shared on social media, Afua wrote:

“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia H.E. the Vice president of Ghana, ordered a drug to restore my lost voice during my record attempt unfortunately it arrived after I ended at 126 hours 52mins. This is very humbling and I appreciate this gesture.”

