Dr. Ampomah-Benefo from the Centre of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has advised the Volta River Authority (VRA) to adopt a proactive strategy for managing water levels at the dam.

Dr. Ampomah-Benefo discouraged the practice of waiting until the dam reaches a critical point before initiating water release.

During a panel discussion on “Building Resilience: A Socio-Economic Response to Natural Disasters” at the Africa Leadership Initiative West Africa (ALIWA) on Thursday, January 25, Dr. Ampomah-Benefo emphasized the importance of monitoring rain patterns and releasing excess water before the dam reaches its maximum capacity.

In his advice to the VRA, Dr. Ampomah-Benefo stated, “We know how much is coming to our bucket, whether it is coming slowly or not. So, wherever it is coming from, you know how much is coming into your bucket and how much you let out to make the water stay. It is raining whenever, but we can know when it will be full.”

This proactive approach, according to Dr. Ampomah-Benefo, enables better control over water levels, mitigates the risk of reaching critical points, and ensures a more effective response to changing weather patterns.

Meanwhile, Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, a member of the panel discussion, also strongly criticized the government’s handling of the Akosombo Dam spillage, deeming it as both unserious and a knee-jerk reaction.

Mr. Bentil expressed disappointment in the government’s insufficient and poorly planned response to address the immediate concerns of affected residents.

He commended the coordinated efforts of Citi FM and Citi TV in providing relief and implementing long-term solutions to heavily affected areas in the Lower Volta.

However, he underscored that such responses should not solely rely on charitable initiatives, emphasizing the need for a robust and coordinated national-level approach.

“I am still shocked that we have a disaster of that nature and there was no serious government response. What we saw was not serious. Look, Citi FM has done a yeoman’s job, but is that their responsibility? When you have a disaster of that magnitude, it is not charity that solves the problem.

“At a national level, what I saw was an ad-hoc arrangement. Where is NADMO? Where is the Ministry of Interior? Where is the State in dealing with this in a way that is not ad-hoc or knee jerk? Don’t we have systems in place that can take care of this? I am saying this because we are due a major earthquake, and if we cannot deal with this, then God help us all.”