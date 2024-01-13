Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to implement robust measures to ensure that the upcoming 2024 general elections are peaceful.

According to the Asantehene, Ghana has come of age and as such, proper measures have to be instituted to prevent disturbances that take place during general elections.

The Asantehene made the statement when the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare paid him a courtesy call at the Manhyia Palace as part of his visit to the Ashanti region.

“I will urge you that this year is an election year. This is not the first time we are voting; we’ve always been voting. I urge you all to put in measures to ensure peace in the upcoming election. You must protect the country, It is your duty hence, put in measures for the country to live to that.”

He also charged the police to put stringent measures in place to help fight against the menace of illegal mining which has led to the destruction of water bodies and forest reserves.

“Recently, there have been illegal mining cases which have become a challenge. I’ll plead with you all to help put a stop to that. It is affecting our lands and water bodies.

The IGP, Mr. Damapre also assured the Asantehene to continue his good works to promote peace in the country and indicated some measures that have been put in place to safeguard the security of Ghanaians.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Asantehene for his enormous support in building the nation.