The United Nations’ special envoy to Yemen has expressed concern over recent developments involving the country and urged “all involved to exercise maximum restraint”.

In a statement, Hans Grundberg reiterates UN secretary general António Gueterres’ call for involved parties to avoid actions that would “worsen the situation in Yemen, escalate the threat to maritime trade routes, or further fuel regional tensions at this critical time.”

He also stresses the need to “protect Yemeni civilians and to safeguard the progress of peace efforts”.

Grundberg notes “with serious concern the increasingly precarious regional context and its adverse impact on peace efforts in Yemen and stability and security in the region.”

He concludes by urging all involved to “prioritise diplomatic channels over military options and calls for de-escalation.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital