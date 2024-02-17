Celebrated Ghanaians Kofi Kinaata and Ama K. Abebrese have been selected as part of a group of influential personalities for the United Nations International Organisation for Migration (UN-IOM) newly launched Goodwill Ambassador Pilot Programme and Celebrity Engagement Programme.

The UN-IOM stated that the Goodwill Ambassador Pilot Programme and Celebrity Engagement Programme aims to “utilize the influence and reach of prominent individuals from various fields to promote and advocate for our mission.”

“This initiative will increase our visibility, amplify our messages, and encourage collaboration at national, regional, and global levels ..We are excited to work with dedicated and engaged individuals who share our commitment to enhancing the lives of migrants around the world.” the UN-IOM added

Kofi Kinaata, a multiple award-winning singer-songwriter and rapper, said: “There is much to be done to enable young Ghanaians to make informed migration decisions.

I use my music to educate people about safe migration pathways, the dangers of irregular migration, and opportunities at home.”

“As a diasporan who has lived between Ghana and the UK, I understand why many people choose to migrate. I urge everyone to do so safely and through proper channels.” Ama K.Abebrese, the TV and movie star also stated.