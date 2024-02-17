The lifeless body of a young man was discovered in Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi, in the early hours of Saturday, February 17.

Residents reported waking up to the incident but remain uncertain about the details surrounding the occurrence.

Speculation among them suggests that the deceased might have been a suspected thief who was lynched and then dumped in their area, given that his identity is yet to be established.

Evans Kissi, a resident, informed Citi News that the police have taken custody of the body and initiated investigations after their attention was drawn to the unfortunate incident.

The uncertainty surrounding the identity of the deceased has left the community in apprehension, as the residents are living in fear without knowledge of the perpetrators involved.