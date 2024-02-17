The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister and incumbent Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong has been re-elected as the Parliamentary Candidate ahead of the December elections.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong polled 555 votes to win Saturday’s primary. His close contender Dennis Kwakwa garnered 167 Votes.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), had initially paused the primary due to internal dissent.

A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa, rejected an injunction filed by 35 disgruntled NPP members from the Asante Mampong Constituency.

The Court underscored the potential for reconciliation, noting that all disputing parties are members of the same political group.

The unhappy members have sought legal redress since February 2022, mainly over issues related to polling station executive elections. With the legal obstacle now removed, the NPP has affirmed that the primaries will resume on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong competed against Dennis Kwakwa, a former Communications Officer of the NPP in the Ashanti Region.

The NPP ahead of the election called on delegates to uphold decorum throughout the process. Paul Yandoh, the NPP’s Communications Director in the Ashanti Region, echoed this sentiment.