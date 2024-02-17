The New Force Movement has refuted allegations that its leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, has aligned with the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

This denial comes on the back of reports suggesting that Cheddar is contemplating joining another political organization due to existing challenges.

In a statement released on February 17, 2024, the Team clarified that Cheddar harbours no intentions of affiliating with any alternative political party, emphasizing their commitment to realizing the objectives of the New Force Movement.

The Team urged the public to dismiss such unfounded claims and advised them to rely on information disseminated through the officially sanctioned social media handles of the Team for accurate updates.

Find statement below