The International Court of Justice rules that Israel must halt its military offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza.

The UN’s top court also says the Rafah border crossing with Egypt must be opened for the entry of humanitarian aid “at scale.”

The ICJ can make legally binding rulings in disputes between countries, but has little way of enforcing its orders.

South Africa had asked the ICJ to order it as an emergency measure, saying Israel’s actions in Rafah amount to a “genocidal” operation and threaten the survival of the Palestinian people.

The request forms part of a larger case South Africa has brought before the court about Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Israel has previously said the Rafah offensive is key to defeating Hamas following the 7 October attacks and called South Africa’s case “wholly unfounded.”