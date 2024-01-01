As the 2024 general elections campaign season unfolds, various groups are urging political parties and stakeholders to ensure a peaceful process, especially in the Northern Region.

To foster cooperation and tolerance, an inter-ethnic and inter-religious committee initiated by the Catholic Bishop of the Yendi Peace Center met with the chiefs and people of Saboba traditional area to emphasize the importance of peaceful coexistence, particularly in the North Eastern corridor.

Preparations for the 2024 general elections are underway as political parties gear up for campaigns. In the Northern Region, specifically, the North Eastern corridor, where different tribes coexist, tribal tensions tend to rise during such times.

To mitigate tribal and religious tensions, the Catholic Bishop at the Yendi Peace Center established an eleven-member peace committee, inclusive of Konkombas, Dagombas, as well as religious and youth leaders. Their mandate is to educate the citizenry on the imperative of peaceful coexistence.

They emphasize that peace is a prerequisite for development. The Northern Region, often considered lagging in development, is hindered by frequent conflicts, diverting resources meant for development towards maintaining peace and security.

A recent dispute arose between major ethnic groups, Dagombas and Konkombas, over a review of the Dagomba constitution. In response, the Director of Yendi Peace Center, Rev. Father Michael Cobb, set up an inter-ethnic and inter-religious Peace Committee in November 2023.

Comprising Konkombas and Dagombas, the committee is tasked with promoting peace education among tribes in the region.

The committee, led by Alhaji Abdul Majeed Mohammed, visited the Paramount Chief of Saboba and engaged in discussions with him and his sub-chiefs. The warm reception at the Palace marked the beginning of their efforts.

Addressing the gathering, Alhaji Majeed Mohammed emphasized the critical role of peace in development, highlighting its necessity.

“The Bishop of the Yendi Peace Center, Rev. Father Michael Cobb, in his wisdom set up an inter-ethnic peace committee to go round to sensitize our people on the need to embrace peace. Peace is important for the development of every society, and without peace, there cannot be development.”

Paramount Chief of Saboba, Uchab Ubor Bowan John Mateer Sokojim, commended the committee for their visit, expressing gratitude to the Bishop and encouraging the committee not to relent in their efforts.

“I am happy today, and I want to express my gratitude to the Bishop for setting up this committee. I want to say that my chiefs are here, Konkombas and Dagombas are one people, and we must come together for the development of the region. Our common enemy is poverty, and that is what we should be fighting,” he said.

Some committee members shared with Citi News their goals and aspirations, outlining the positive impact they aim to achieve.

They advocated for peace in the area.

“We are here today as committee members to engage with the Paramount Chief of Saboba and his sub-chiefs on the need for peaceful coexistence. Konkombas and Dagombas are one people, and we should not be seen fighting among ourselves. The lack of trust among us is what is causing all this, and we think it is time we begin to come together as one people.”

Political campaigns often intensify tribal tensions, leading to physical violence. If the committee persists in its mandate, it can significantly contribute to the region’s well-being by preventing such occurrences.