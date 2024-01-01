The National Conference of Muslim Kings, Muslim Paramount Chiefs, and Imams (NACOKINGS) has expressed its unwavering support for the private member’s bill currently before parliament, advocating for the extension of Muslim holidays.

The bill contrasts with the current practice of only observing one day each for the two Eids.

Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, has presented two draft bills to Parliament aiming to amend the Public Holidays Act 2001, Act 601.

The objective of these Private Member’s Bills is to add two Islamic Holidays to the number of public holidays in the country and ensure the effective use of public holidays for increased productivity.

NACOKINGS has praised Francis-Xavier Sosu for his bold initiative and conveyed this during a press conference in Tamale.

Sheikh Doctor Al Hussein Zakaria, Spokesperson of the National Conference of Muslim Kings, tasked all members of parliament, regardless of their religious inclinations, to support the passage of the bill.

“Our Kings and paramount chiefs commend the MP for taking that bold step to advocate for the extension of the Muslim holidays instead of the current practice of only one day each for the two Eids. Our Kings and paramount chiefs want to register their fullest unwavering support for the bill and are therefore calling on all MPs regardless of their religious inclinations to support the passage of the bill,” he urged.

As the country approaches the election year, NACOKINGS further advised citizens to resort to dialogue and lawful means in resolving differences and misunderstandings.

“Ghana is, and shall remain, the most peaceful country in West Africa, if not the entire African subcontinent, and we as citizens are admonished to embrace dialogue and lawful means in resolving our differences and misunderstandings whenever they arise. Let us eschew violence, let us accommodate each other, especially in the coming year as we inch closer to the campaign season.”