The leadership of the Ghana Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) is demanding payment of their delayed allowance.

According to the Association, the government owes all batches of nursing trainees who are currently in the various colleges.

Speaking to Citi News, the National President of GRNMA, Jasper Dzorkah, expressed disappointment in the government’s failure to pay them.

“Government is owing first years five months, second years 24 months, third years about 18 months. For those doing their service, the government owes them 12 months before they even started the rotation and rotation from July to today. So we are frustrated.”

There have been concerns from stakeholders revolving around the government’s inaction to pay the allowance.

In July 2023, nursing trainees ditched their clinical practicals due to the non-payment of allowance.

According to them, this phenomenon poses financial difficulties as most of them rely on the allowance to settle their school fees and other related costs.