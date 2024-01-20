The Bonwire District Court has once again remanded a fetish priest who is on trial for allegedly shooting a young woman returning from a 31st December watch night service at Kenyase-Abirem.

Eyewitness accounts state that the deceased was in a tricycle with her one-year-old daughter, her sister, and a rider when the incident occurred.

They narrate that the fetish priest, Nana Yaw Kwarteng, fired several warning shots in the area on that fateful day.

In the process, 22-year-old Lydia Bohitana was shot and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

At the Bonwire District Court on Friday, the prosecution revealed that the case’s docket had been forwarded to the office of the Attorney General for advice.

The court, presided over by Her Worship Grace Osei, remanded the accused into prison custody and adjourned the case to 2nd February 2024.

Speaking to Citi News after the court proceedings, the deceased’s family called for a swift trial, emphasizing the need for justice in the matter.

They added that they are living in fear following the incident and are calling for increased security in the area.

