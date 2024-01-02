The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is seeking help from the public to identify a patient at the 37 Military Hospital who has been there for some months now.

The patient, believed to be middle-aged, was sent to the hospital by a good Samaritan on Monday, November 13, 2023, after being knocked down by a vehicle on the Tema Motorway, rendering him unconscious.

In a statement on January 2, GAF said, “The patient is currently stable and receiving treatment at the Neuro Ward at the 37 Military Hospital; however, the hospital has not been able to identify him or trace any family members.”

GAF called for the assistance of the media and the general public “to help identify the patient and bring his status to the notice of his family.”

Click to read the statement by the Ghana Armed Forces