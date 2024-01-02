The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will conduct elections in certain electoral areas on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, where ties were recorded during the just-ended District Level Elections (DLE).

The EC explained that 20 electoral areas produced identical results for assembly members. It also added that the unit committee race recorded the same results in 41 other electoral areas.

“As a result, there will be the need to conduct run-off elections in these areas to break the ties to determine the winners in these electoral areas.”

This information is contained in a statement signed by the Acting Head of Public Affairs at the Electoral Commission, Michael Boadu.

According to the EC, the elections will take place at all the Polling Stations in the Electoral Areas where ties were recorded.

Some of the electoral areas include Volta Region [Legba-Klikpko], Eastern Region [Akwamufie, Awosoase], Bono [Adantia], Bono East [Bonya], Ashanti Region [Effiduase West], Konya-Brehoma, among others.

The District Level Elections held nationwide on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, were characterized by some challenges.

