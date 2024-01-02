The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) International, the world’s leading professional body for logistics and transport, has appointed a Ghanaian, Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey FCILT, as its new international President.

This historic moment marks a significant milestone for the organization, welcoming its first-ever African president since its founding in 1919.

Chief Teete brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his new role, having been a member of CILT Ghana for nearly 30 years and holding numerous leadership positions within the Institute.

His deep understanding of the global logistics and transport industry, coupled with his commitment to promoting professional development and diversity, makes him the ideal candidate to lead CILT International into the next chapter.

Chief Teete said “My predecessors have laid a solid foundation for CILT to continue to be a leading voice for every professional in our industry. I, therefore, see my role as the Conductor of a seasoned orchestra, and I will work diligently to ensure that every instrument is able to play its part in creating the harmonious song that will propel us to the next level. In the words of John C. Maxwell: “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” It is an honour to serve the CILT Global Community at this moment in time.”

Chief Teete is joined by new President-Elect Jan Steenberg FCILT, who has been part of CILT since 1995.

He has a wealth of experience both within the Institute, as a Trustee and Chair of International Education Standard Committee, and is globally recognised in his professional capacity as a leader in supply chain management solutions.

“Together, we are confident the Institute will continue to flourish through the work and guidance of our new President and President-Elect and our wider CILT community,” CILT International noted in a statement on its website.

About CILT International

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport has over 32,000 members and branches in over 38 countries and continues to grow. As a provider of professional learning through its robust global education charity, it has a strong focus on growing its network for both Women in Logistics and Transport (WILAT) and for Next Generation (NG) leaders in the industry.