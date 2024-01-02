The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejura-Sekyedumase and a member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Mohammed Bawah Braimah, has criticised the current administration for failing to take a bold step in finding a lasting solution to the Bawku conflict.

He said Ghana’s security is under a significant threat if the government cannot manage the longstanding conflict in Bawku, which is just a portion of the nation.

He described the prolonged conflict as unfortunate, indicating that the tribes at the centre of the disagreement have lived together for a long time and have been bonded by inter-marriage.

The Ejura-Sekyedumase MP maintained that the conflict continues to affect all aspects of life in the area, and the continuous loss of innocent lives must be a concern for persons in authority.

Alhaji Bawah Braimah, speaking to journalists in Kumasi at an annual Sukuma Festival of the Bissa Community in Ghana, emphasized the need for the government to be interested in ending the Bawku conflict.

He further said, “I believe that if the NPP Government had taken a bold step and wanted the conflict to end, this conflict would have ended. If we cannot contain only Bawku, then we are in trouble.”

He indicated that the government has been entrusted with the state security apparatus, and ending the conflict in Bawku should not be a difficult task.

“You have the police, the BNI, the military, everything in your hand. Every year, every security budget that is brought to Parliament is approved. So why can’t we nip this problem in the bud?” he quizzed.

He called on the government to take pragmatic measures to find a lasting solution to the conflict to end the loss of innocent lives and the destruction of properties.

The Chairman of the Bissa Development Association (BDA), Alhaji Shaibu Musah Gutare, also added his voice to calls for the government to ensure there is lasting peace in Bawku.

The annual Sukuma Festival brings together Chiefs, elders, and people of the Bissa Community in Ghana to deliberate on how to progress as a group.

The event, which is usually organized by the Bissa Youth Association, is interspersed with a rich display of the Bissa culture.