The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has summoned Members of Parliament to resume on Friday, May 17, 2024.

This development comes amidst calls by the majority for parliament to resume.

A letter by the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, cited Article 112(3) and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, which allow 15 percent of the members of the House to request the recall of parliament.

The Majority Caucus is seeking to address key government business items, including adopting the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Appointments Committee and a motion on additional financing.

The summons by Bagbin is in accordance with Article 112(3) of the Constitution of the Republic and Order 53(1) & (2) of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

In a letter dated May 10, Mr Bagbin stated that “PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 112(3) OF THE CONSTITUTION OF THE REPUBLIC AND ORDER 53(1) & (2) OF THE STANDING ORDERS OF PARLIAMENT, I, RT. HON. ALBAN SUMANA KINGSFORD BAGBIN, SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT, DO HEREBY SUMMON PARLIAMENT TO SIT ON FRIDAY, 17TH MAY, 2024 AT TEN O’CLOCK IN THE FORENOON, AT PARLIAMENT HOUSE, ACCRA.

“DATED IN THE OFFICE OF THE SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT, ACCRA, GHANA, THIS 10TH DAY OF MAY 2024.”

